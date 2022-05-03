Flintshire goes to the polls on Thursday – Here is what you need to know

There are now just two days to until the first local government election since 2017 takes place.

Thousands of voters across Flintshire will head to the polls on Thursday to have their say on who they want to represent their local area for the next five years.

Over 20,000 people in Flintshire have already had the chance to cast their vote in the May 5 election via a postal vote.

For everyone else, 96 polling stations will open across Flintshire at 7am on Thursday, they will remain open for fifteen hours – closing at 10pm.

Uncontested

This is the first election to have taken place since a series of changes were announced by the Boundary Commission.

Those changes have seen the number of councillors in Flintshire reduced from 70 to 67 and the number of wards from 57 to 45.

Wards cover a specific geographic area. Some wards have just one councillor but some may have two or more.

Two councillors have already been elected as they were the only people to stand in their communities.

Steve Copple (Independent) was the only candidate standing in the Caerwys ward, he has been elected unopposed, the seat was previously held by Tudor Jones (Liberal Democrats).

Mike Allport (Independent) has been re-elected unopposed in Higher Kinnerton.

It means that nearly 6,000 voters in those two wards will not get a say on election day in who represents them in the Flintshire County Council.

Turnout and 2017 result.

For the first time, those aged 16-17 will be able to take part and vote in the local government election, 2,235 are eligible to vote in Flintshire

In total there are 122,436 people in Flintshire eligible to vote but turnout at council elections is notoriously low.

Just 39 per cent of the registered electorate in the county took part in the local government election back in 2017.

At the last Flintshire council election, Welsh Labour won 34 seats, Independent won 23, Welsh Conservatives 6, Welsh Liberal Democrats 5.

Often on social media there is confusion over what a councillor is actually responsible for and what their job is.

The overriding duty of councillors is to the whole community, but they have a special duty to their constituents, including those

that did not vote for them.

A councillor can be the first point of call for residents in their local area on issues such as everyone’s favourite topics – potholes, speeding, dog poo, litter, housing issues.

Those who the public of Flintshire elect will also play a larger part in the decision making, challenge to council officers, and policy direction of the local authority for the next five years.

Voting

Voters will get a ballot paper to select which candidates they want to back.

If there is more than one councillor in a ward voters will get more than one vote.

It is first past the post, so the winners in the ward are the candidates who win the most votes. Town & Community Councils On Thursday voters will also get the opportunity to elect councillors to local Town and Community Councils in Flintshire. There are 34 Town & Community Councils in Flintshire with a total of 71 wards, only 15 of those will be contested. Of the 440 seats in Town & Community Councils, 380 candidates will be elected uncontested.

Polling stations

Polling stations will open from 7am to 10pm on Thursday, May 5, 2022.

You don’t need your poll card to vote.

You must vote at your assigned polling station.

If you are registered to vote, but you don’t have your poll card, you can go to the polling station and give them your name and address.

In Wales, you don’t need any form of ID.

Once the polls close ballot boxes will be delivered to Coleg Cambria in preparation of the count which will start at 9am on Friday.

It is estimated first Council ward declaration will be at 10am, the full council declaration is estimated at 2pm.

The count for Town & Community Councils will take place on Saturday.

