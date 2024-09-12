Third and final cohort announced for Flintshire town centre business support service

Flintshire County Council’s regeneration team has announced the commencement of the third and final cohort for the town centre business support service, in partnership with Save the High Street.

The initiative, part of the UK Government’s Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF) Flintshire Town Centre Investment Programme, aims to bolster local businesses across Buckley, Connah’s Quay, Flint, Holywell, Mold, Queensferry, and Shotton.

Having successfully completed two cohorts, the programme has already provided tailored support to over 25 businesses in Flintshire, addressing unique needs ranging from marketing strategies to exploring new market opportunities.

The regeneration team has said that feedback from participating businesses highlighted the significant ‘positive impact of the project, noting enhanced confidence and valuable support.’

Alex Schlagman, director of Save the High Street, said, “Successful high streets benefit everyone. The more of us who join, the stronger we all become. This programme not only supports local businesses but also revitalizes our town centres into vibrant, mixed-use spaces that enrich our community.”

The final cohort offers a last opportunity for businesses to engage with this free support, with limited spaces available.

An in-person information event is scheduled for Monday, September 16, from 5pm to 6pm at Flint Mountain Park.

The event will provide an opportunity to learn more about the programme and its potential benefits for local businesses.

Business owners and stakeholders are being encouraged to attend for an informal discussion on how this initiative can assist in the development and regeneration of their operations.

For more information or to register interest, contact the regeneration team at [email protected].

Event Details:

Date: Monday, September 16

Time: 5:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Location: Flint Mountain Park

Flint Mountain Park Contact: [email protected]

About Save the High Street: Save the High Street is a national organization dedicated to supporting over 25,000 businesses across the UK, fostering community-focused economic growth and resilience.

Contact: Flintshire County Council Regeneration Team Email: [email protected]