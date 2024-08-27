Flint RNLI raises over £730 at annual Duck Race to aid lifesaving efforts

The RNLI Flint Lifeboat crew has expressed their heartfelt gratitude to the local community following the success of their annual duck race on Sunday.

Taking place at The Yacht in Oakenholt, the event helped raise a total of £733.72, which will significantly aid the RNLI in its mission to save lives at sea.

In a statement shared on social media, the Flint Lifeboat team said, “A huge thank you to everyone who supported us at The Yacht and our fabulous duck race. Too many people to mention individually, but you know who you are. We raised an amazing £733.72 (profit), which will help us enormously to keep saving lives at sea. Diolch yn fawr iawn – see you again next year for another quacking time.”

The RNLI, with its commitment to saving lives at sea, relies heavily on community fundraising events like this to maintain and upgrade its equipment and training.

The funds raised from events such as this duck race are crucial for ensuring that the lifeboats are ready to launch at a moment’s notice, and that the volunteer crews are prepared for any emergency.

Flint Lifeboat Station, established in 1966, has been a cornerstone of the community’s safety, with its volunteers saving lives at sea and inland during floods for over 50 years.

The dedicated crews have been recognised with four awards for gallantry, highlighting their bravery and commitment to their lifesaving mission.

Beyond the duck race, the RNLI continues to engage the community through other fundraising initiatives, such as family bike rides and the annual fireworks display at Flint Castle, which also help raise essential funds.

These events ensure the RNLI can continue to respond effectively to emergencies along Britain’s coasts.

The RNLI Flint Lifeboat team is already looking forward to next year’s duck race, promising another “quacking” time for all involved.