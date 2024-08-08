Flint: Nice-Pak wins international safety award

Nice-Pak International, a Flint-based company known for producing plastic-free wipes for leading retailers, has been honoured with an International Safety Award by the British Safety Council.

The award, recognising the company’s dedication to maintaining a healthy and safe workplace throughout 2023, is one of the highest distinctions in the 2024 awards.

Nice-Pak International is among 269 organisations worldwide to receive a Distinction in the International Safety Awards. Now in their 66th year, these awards celebrate organisations that have demonstrated a robust commitment to preventing workplace injuries and work-related ill health. The awards also highlight efforts towards enhancing wellbeing and mental health in the workplace.

Mike Robinson, Chief Executive of the British Safety Council, congratulated Nice-Pak on their achievement. “The British Safety Council applauds Nice-Pak on their achievement. The award recognises their commitment and hard work to keep their employees and workplaces free of injury and ill health.”

Fiona McLachlan, Group EHS Manager at Nice-Pak International, expressed pride in the recognition. “These awards demonstrate Nice-Pak’s commitment to maintaining the highest standards of health, safety, and well-being across our operation. The distinction award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our teams. Our people have embraced and championed a culture that helps to keep us all safe.”

The British Safety Council’s vision is that no one should be injured or made ill through their work, anywhere in the world. Achieving this requires more than mere compliance with legislation; it demands a commitment to health and safety as well as workplace wellbeing, encouraging others to follow suit.