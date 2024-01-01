Flint Coastguard’s New Years Day rescue operation
Flint Coastguard Rescue Team (CRT) began the New Year with a critical operation, assisting North Wales Police in resolving an incident along the Flintshire coast.
The volunteer team received an alert to an ongoing incident just after 10 am today, Monday, January 1.
The details of the incident remain undisclosed, adhering to operational protocols; however, it required the deployment of a Coastguard Rescue swimmer to bring the situation to a safe conclusion.
The successful deployment of a Coastguard into the water was instrumental in the immediate rescue.
In a coordinated response, Rhyl Coastguard was also scrambled to provide support to the Flint team and North Flintshire police.
Rhyl Coastguard later confirmed in a post on social media their involvement in the mission, which they said took place in the Bagillt area.
01/01/24 10:12 Alerted and Tasked to a Mission in the Bagillt area of Flintshire County.
No further information will be given on this Mission. pic.twitter.com/jbjCucBTd0
— Rhyl Coastguard Rescue Team (@rhylcoastguard) January 1, 2024
The incident was swiftly managed by the Flint CRT, highlighting the efficiency and preparedness of the rescue teams involved.
Flint CRT said: “If you ever suspect someone’s in trouble at the coast, dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard!”
