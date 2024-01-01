NEWSAR and Flint Coastguard: Year-end review of lifesaving efforts

As we enter 2024, two of North Wales' pivotal search and rescue teams, North East Wales Search and Rescue (NEWSAR) and HM Coastguard Flint, have taken a moment to reflect on their busy and productive 2023.

NEWSAR, in a Facebook post, revealed that they responded to 73 full team callouts.

The team, operating solely on public donations, has committed a remarkable 3,396 hours to assist those in need and an additional 2,113 hours in training and fundraising.

NEWSAR is on call 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, the team primarily operates in North East Wales, covering the counties of Flintshire, Denbighshire, Wrexham, and parts of Conwy and Powys.

In addition to their local work, NEWSAR regularly assists other Mountain Rescue teams in North Wales, as well as Lowland Search and Rescue teams in Cheshire and Shropshire.

The team is comprised entirely of volunteers who dedicate their time to search for vulnerable people missing from home or those in need of rescue.

It costs approximately £30,000 per year to run the team, covering fuel and repairs for vehicles, protective equipment, training courses, and essential team equipment such as ropes and stretchers.

‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​

Meanwhile, HM Coastguard Flint has equally had a challenging year, with 70 taskings that ranged from searches for lost and missing persons to medical evacuations and other varied emergencies.

The team's adaptability and readiness to handle a wide array of situations have been a hallmark of their service in 2023.

A notable development for HM Coastguard Flint was the introduction of a new team member, Flint04, (Rob) who has become a vital part of the team's fabric.

Looking ahead, the team is preparing two new recruits for operational duty by the summer of 2024.

Both teams have emphasised the importance of rigorous and comprehensive training, including joint exercises with other rescue services like Flint RNLI Lifeboat.

Such collaborations are crucial for enhancing their capabilities and ensuring they operate at peak efficiency during emergencies.

The teams also extended their gratitude to their flank Coastguard teams, the HM Coastguard Holyhead MRCC, HM Coastguard Rescue Helicopter, North West Ambulance Service, North Wales Fire & Rescue Service, and the police teams across North Wales and the North West.

‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​

This appreciation highlights the collaborative nature of search and rescue operations and the vital role of each organisation in ensuring successful outcomes.

In addition to acknowledging their professional networks, both NEWSAR and HM Coastguard Flint paid a heartfelt tribute to their families.

The teams recognised the sacrifices made by their families, who cope with the unpredictable nature of rescue work and provide essential support upon their return from often exhausting and challenging missions.

As the teams bid farewell to 2023, they extend their best wishes to the community for a happy, prosperous, and safe new year.

Their commitment, "To Search, To Rescue, To Save," remains steadfast as they continue their noble mission into 2024, ready to face the challenges that come their way.

