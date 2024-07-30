Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 30th Jul 2024

Family of five lost on Moel Famau rescued by NEWSAR

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

A family of five who became lost on Moel Famau have been rescued by a team of volunteers.

NEWSAR (North East Wales Search and Rescue) were called to assist with locating the two adults, two children and a baby on Friday evening (July 26).

The family had lost their way on Moel Famau and had been reportedly wandering for hours trying to get back to their car.

NEWSAR, which is operated entirely by volunteers, used a SARLOC phonefind to locate them, at which point a vehicle and a few team members were deployed to collect them and get them safely back to their car.

NEWSAR – North East Wales Search & Rescue (Mountain Rescue) is a non-profit organisation that relies solely on donations made by members of the public.

Its team of volunteers are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days responding to those in need throughout Flintshire, Denbighshire, Wrexham and parts of Conwy and Powys.

You can support NEWSAR and its work by donating, here.

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: [email protected]
Latest News

  • Flintshire to introduce charges next month for non-household waste disposal
  • ‘Heroic’ footballer aiming to compete in first ever Transplant World Cup
  • Move to halt introduction of three-weekly black bin collections in Flintshire fails

    • Get notified about
    news from across North Wales

    More...

    Flintshire to introduce charges next month for non-household waste disposal

    News

    ‘Heroic’ footballer aiming to compete in first ever Transplant World Cup

    News

    Move to halt introduction of three-weekly black bin collections in Flintshire fails

    News

    Flintshire Council rejects brewery’s ‘lawful development certificate’ bid for Halkyn caravan site

    News

    Police appeal for help identifying Mold vandalism suspect

    News

    RCN demands immediate pay action for NHS Wales Nurses

    News

    Housing shortage hurting young people in Wales , says North Wales MS

    News

    Bosses are increasingly forcing workers back into the office – but evidence suggests it could backfire

    News

    Delta Aquariid meteor shower peaks tonight

    News

    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn