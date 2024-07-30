Family of five lost on Moel Famau rescued by NEWSAR

A family of five who became lost on Moel Famau have been rescued by a team of volunteers.

NEWSAR (North East Wales Search and Rescue) were called to assist with locating the two adults, two children and a baby on Friday evening (July 26).

The family had lost their way on Moel Famau and had been reportedly wandering for hours trying to get back to their car.

NEWSAR, which is operated entirely by volunteers, used a SARLOC phonefind to locate them, at which point a vehicle and a few team members were deployed to collect them and get them safely back to their car.

NEWSAR – North East Wales Search & Rescue (Mountain Rescue) is a non-profit organisation that relies solely on donations made by members of the public.

Its team of volunteers are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days responding to those in need throughout Flintshire, Denbighshire, Wrexham and parts of Conwy and Powys.

You can support NEWSAR and its work by donating, here.