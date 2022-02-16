Energy company issues power cut safety advice during Storm Dudley and Storm Eunice

SP Energy Networks has issued safety advice to help customers keep safe in the event of a power cut caused by forecast high winds from Storm Dudley and Storm Eunice over the coming days.

The Met Office has issued an amber weather warning for Flintshire on Friday.

A yellow alert for Flintshire had been issued ahead of Storm Eunice that has been upgraded to amber and is active from 3am through 9pm on Friday.

High winds of more than 70mph expected to cause traffic delays, cancellations to transport services, with the potential for power supplies and mobile phone coverage to be affected.

SP Energy Networks has been working to improve the electricity networks’ resilience during extreme weather to help reduce the chance of power loss and always responds to any issues as quickly as possible.

Despite those preparations there will likely be some damage to power lines and fallen trees and windborne debris could make access for engineers difficult, so residents in the UK are being encouraged to prepare for some significant disruption.

Guy Jefferson, Chief Operating Officer, SP Energy Networks, said: “Due to the potential for damage to our power lines, power cuts become more likely in high winds and its important our customers in the UK are fully prepared, just in case.

“We’re currently mobilising teams of engineers to areas where we expect Storms Dudley and Eunice to have the most impact and our teams are on hand 24/7 to help all of our customers should they find themselves without power. The faster we know about a power cut the more quickly we can begin work to get electricity restored, so if you experience a power cut please report it to us by calling the national emergency helpline 105.”

SP Energy Networks’ top tips for being prepared in the event of a power outage are:

Have the national 105 emergency helpline on hand – it’s best to keep this on the fridge or saved in the contacts on your mobile phone.

Store a battery or wind-up torch – leave this somewhere you can access easily so you can use the torch to check on the fuse box and make your way around the house safely.

Beware of fallen power lines – power lines may have fallen because of high winds so beware of this when venturing out of your home.

Keep your mobile charged – having your mobile phone charged means you can give us a call on the national 105 emergency helpline. It’s also worth having an analogue phone as this doesn’t run off the main electricity supply.

Join the free Priority Services Register – if electricity is crucial to your health (for instance, if you use medical equipment at home) or you have a child aged five or under, or you just feel you need a little extra help, ask to be included on SP Energy Networks’ Priority Services Register by calling 0330 1010 167 or text PSR to 61999.

For more information on what to do in the event of a power emergency, visit spenergynetworks.co.uk.

In the event of a power cut call the national 105 emergency helpline.

[Main picture – Engineers working on downed powerlines during Storm Arwen in December 2021]