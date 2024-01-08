Early morning power cut hits parts of Buckley
Some residents in the Buckley area are without electricity this morning, Monday, January 8 following a power cut.
SP Energy Networks, responsible for maintaining the electricity supply in the region, said the outage was first reported at 4:56 am.
Engineers have been dispatched to the affected site to identify and repair the fault.
The company, in a statement on its website, assured that efforts are being made to restore electricity as quickly and safely as possible.
According to SP Energy Networks, the affected areas include postcodes CH73AJ, CH73AQ, CH73AY, CH73BB, CH73BD, CH73BX, CH73BY, and CH73EN.
Some residents in these areas have been left without power, causing disruptions to their early morning routines.
The company has set an estimated time for the restoration of the power supply by 8 am.
For those requiring further assistance or information, SP Energy Networks has provided a contact number – 105.
They have also encouraged customers to keep an eye on their website, www.spenergynetworks.co.uk, for the latest updates regarding the power outage.
