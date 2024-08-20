Deestriders Shine at Ellesmere Port 5k

The Deestriders had a great week of racing, with standout performances across multiple events.

On 14th August, the team took part in the Ellesmere Port 5k, where Max Dowell led the charge with an impressive personal best time of 17:41.

Following closely behind, Curtis Thornton finished in 19:25, with Stewart McElmeel just five seconds adrift at 19:30.

Other notable performances included Ryan Johnson-Wilcock clocking in at 20:43, while Lindsey McElmeel, Bernice Matthews, and Dean Matthews all set personal bests with times of 26:29, 29:33, and 29:35, respectively.

[Lindsey McElmee and Bernice Matthews]

New member Paul Dunbar completed an incredible milestone of 300 parkruns at Wepre on Saturday.

Saturday also saw Amanda Scotter and her 11-year-old son Alexander take on the challenging 5-mile ‘Ras y Tren’ race in Tywyn.

The duo rode the iconic train to the start and were delighted to spot familiar faces from neighbouring club Buckley Runners.

[Amanda Scotter and Alexander]

Amanda and Alexander completed the multi-terrain course in an impressive 59:22, showcasing their determination and resilience.

Finally, Darren Low and David Temple represented Deestriders at the Birchwood 10k, finishing with times of 51:50 and 53:07, respectively.

The Deestriders continue to demonstrate their commitment and camaraderie, making their mark at events across the region.