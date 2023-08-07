Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 7th Aug 2023

Deestriders Running Club clear 6 bags of rubbish from Couch to 5k route during weekend litter pick

A Deeside running club and family members spent Sunday clearing litter from the very route they usually run ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Following on from the success of last year’s litter pick, Deestriders Running Club and family members once again swapped trainers for grabbers and bin bags as they cleared up a section of a route they’d normally take their Couchies on. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Organised by Vikki Foulkes, on Sunday 6 August, the Green Army made their way out from Shotton to the Deeside Industrial Estate via the cycle path and back, rescuing rubbish as they followed their Couch to 5k final week route, where the club’s Couchies who’ve gone the distance practice it before the big day. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The ‘greener cleaners’ were happy to see lots of other runners out training for the Chester marathon and cyclists, all of whom were appreciative to have their path cleared. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

It was an enjoyable day with a whopping 6 bags of litter collected, and junior janitors Edward and Thomas Harper (pictured above) will be putting their efforts towards a Cubs environmental acknowledgement. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“They’re also hoping Blue Peter will reward them with a coveted badge!” said Vikki. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

