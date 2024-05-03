Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 3rd May 2024

Flintshire: Rural Crime Team operation to tackle off-road bikes being used anti-socially and illegally

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Rural Crime Team officers have launched an operation targeting off-road bikes being ridden illegally anti-socially in rural areas of Flintshire, Wrexham, and Denbighshire.

It follows a number of complaints made by local residents of bikes causing noise, disruption and damage to areas of outstanding natural beauty and Sites of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI).

Police say there has also been reports of uninsured, untaxed and non-road legal vehicles being used to ride certain routes.

Operation Dales began over the weekend and saw high visibility patrols carried out along green lane routes known to be used by off-road bikers in the valleys of Denbighshire and rural areas of Wrexham – including the Wayfarer, near Llanarmon DC.

Rural crime officers worked with neighbourhood policing teams, Natural Resources Wales, AONB Rangers and local authorities – including Brynford Comminity Councillor, Simon Jones – to educate and engage with visitors about the impact of anti-social off-road riding.

 

Drones were deployed to specific areas identified, using special data to target any bikes being used illegally, while officers were also looking to identify and take action against anyone committing any offences.

PC Amy Bennett of the Rural Crime Team, who launched the operation, said a number of off-road bikers were stopped across various areas, with riders spoken to and educated. Legitimate users were also spoken to, who were happy to engage and were supportive of the operation.

“Historically, issues with anti-social riding in these areas has created increased tensions amongst residents and farming communities,” she said.

“This is an issue the rural crime team and partners are taking seriously as we understand the frustration that they cause within our communities.

Operation Dales 2.jpg

“Damage caused by bikes in these areas has a harmful impact on landscapes and causes distress to wildlife. It also causes far reaching consequences for the environment by disturbing sensitive habitats and causing irreversible damage to SSSI sites.

“We know most visitors to the area are driving road legal and suitable vehicles however, it is becoming increasingly apparent that uninsured, untaxed and non-road legal vehicles are being utilised to travel these routes.

“It is reported they have been brought in on low loaders, or in the case of motor bikes and quads, travelling to the area loaded in large vans, before being driven illegally through the villages and green lanes.

“This will not be tolerated, and we are asking members of the public to continue supporting us to tackle this issue by providing information about off-road bikes in their area direct to us on 101, or via the website.”

Further patrols will also be taking place over the coming months as part of the operation.

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Latest News

  • Labour’s Andy Dunbobbin re-elected as the Police and Crime Commissioner for North Wales
  • £4 million project to boost driver and pedestrian safety at Two Mills gets underway
  • Over £1 Billion spent, yet Transport for Wales fails to meet standards, Senedd committee finds

    • Get notified about
    news from across North Wales

    More...

    Labour’s Andy Dunbobbin re-elected as the Police and Crime Commissioner for North Wales

    News

    £4 million project to boost driver and pedestrian safety at Two Mills gets underway

    News

    Over £1 Billion spent, yet Transport for Wales fails to meet standards, Senedd committee finds

    News

    Wales urged to protect at-risk citizens as prepayment meter ban ends

    News

    Synthite fire: Public urged to avoid River Alyn and keep animals away from the water after 50 dead fish found

    News

    Volunteers thanked for two decades of National Cycle Network maintenance around Deeside

    News

    Police hunt fraudster with links to Flintshire who conned Chester couple out of £350,000

    News

    Win a year at Le Cordon Bleu: 2024 scholarship competition now open

    News

    Rural Wales set for digital upgrade as Vodafone announces 5G plans

    News

    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn