Flintshire: Rural Crime Team operation to tackle off-road bikes being used anti-socially and illegally

Rural Crime Team officers have launched an operation targeting off-road bikes being ridden illegally anti-socially in rural areas of Flintshire, Wrexham, and Denbighshire.

It follows a number of complaints made by local residents of bikes causing noise, disruption and damage to areas of outstanding natural beauty and Sites of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI).

Police say there has also been reports of uninsured, untaxed and non-road legal vehicles being used to ride certain routes.

Operation Dales began over the weekend and saw high visibility patrols carried out along green lane routes known to be used by off-road bikers in the valleys of Denbighshire and rural areas of Wrexham – including the Wayfarer, near Llanarmon DC.

Rural crime officers worked with neighbourhood policing teams, Natural Resources Wales, AONB Rangers and local authorities – including Brynford Comminity Councillor, Simon Jones – to educate and engage with visitors about the impact of anti-social off-road riding.

Drones were deployed to specific areas identified, using special data to target any bikes being used illegally, while officers were also looking to identify and take action against anyone committing any offences.

PC Amy Bennett of the Rural Crime Team, who launched the operation, said a number of off-road bikers were stopped across various areas, with riders spoken to and educated. Legitimate users were also spoken to, who were happy to engage and were supportive of the operation.

“Historically, issues with anti-social riding in these areas has created increased tensions amongst residents and farming communities,” she said.

“This is an issue the rural crime team and partners are taking seriously as we understand the frustration that they cause within our communities.

“Damage caused by bikes in these areas has a harmful impact on landscapes and causes distress to wildlife. It also causes far reaching consequences for the environment by disturbing sensitive habitats and causing irreversible damage to SSSI sites.

“We know most visitors to the area are driving road legal and suitable vehicles however, it is becoming increasingly apparent that uninsured, untaxed and non-road legal vehicles are being utilised to travel these routes.

“It is reported they have been brought in on low loaders, or in the case of motor bikes and quads, travelling to the area loaded in large vans, before being driven illegally through the villages and green lanes.

“This will not be tolerated, and we are asking members of the public to continue supporting us to tackle this issue by providing information about off-road bikes in their area direct to us on 101, or via the website.”

Further patrols will also be taking place over the coming months as part of the operation.