Flintshire based company wins prestigious King’s Awards for Enterprise

A Flintshire-based family business which has expanded its operations to Texas, USA has been awarded the prestigious wins King’s Awards for Enterprise in two categories.

The recipients of The King’s Awards for Enterprise have been announced today, 6 May, celebrating the achievements of UK businesses.

This year, ten businesses in Wales have been recognised by His Majesty The King as among the best in the country.

These awards highlight exceptional performance across four key areas: Innovation, International Trade, Sustainable Development, and Promoting Opportunity through Social Mobility.

Each award category is open to any eligible business, which can apply to one or several categories.

The selection process is rigorous, involving a thorough assessment by a panel of experts from industry, academia, the voluntary sector, and senior Whitehall officials.

Based on their recommendations, the recipients are then approved by the Prime Minister.

This year’s winning businesses are “central to delivering on the government’s priority to grow our economy – from creating new opportunities and supporting people into work through to developing new innovations and exporting the best of Britain around the world.” The UK Government said.

The list includes Cokebusters, a Hawarden Aviation Park-based business set up in 2005.

Cokebusters are a double award winner who are leaders in advanced mechanical cleaning and pipeline inspection – innovating for cleaner and safer energy.

Cokebusters have been recognised in the Innovation and International Trade categories of the King’s Awards, one of five double award recipients in the UK this year.

James Phipps, Managing Director of Cokebusters said:

“Innovation is a key driver for us and Cokebusters has always prioritised investment in its technology. We’re proud to have established ourselves as a market-leader in our field by responding to the ever-evolving needs of our international clients in the energy industry.

“To receive two King’s Awards is absolutely incredible and a testament to the hard work of our operations teams delivering Cokebusters’ service on site as well as those in supporting roles making it all work behind the scenes.”

This full list of recipients from Wales is:

Cokebusters , Hawarden Aviation Park , International Trade and Innovation categories

, Hawarden Aviation Park , International Trade and Innovation categories Limb-art, Bylchau, Innovation category

Bylchau, Innovation category Nodor International , Bridgend, International Trade category

, Bridgend, International Trade category Ruth Lee , Corwen, Innovation category

, Corwen, Innovation category Archwood , Chirk, Sustainable Development category

, Chirk, Sustainable Development category Concrete Canvas Group , Talbot Green, International Trade category

, Talbot Green, International Trade category Creo Medical Group , Chepstow, Innovation category

, Chepstow, Innovation category Bionema Group , Swansea, Innovation category

, Swansea, Innovation category Tension Control Bolts , Wrexham, International Trade category

, Wrexham, International Trade category FRIO UK, Haverfordwest, International Trade category

Minister for Enterprise Kevin Hollinrake said:

“I congratulate the incredible Welsh businesses who have received a King’s Awards for Enterprise this year.

“Businesses like Cokebusters who exemplify innovation and business growth, and Creo Medical Group who are exporting lifesaving technology across the globe truly inspire confidence in British enterprise.

“I wish them every success and commend the invaluable contributions they make to communities both at home and overseas, helping to grow the UK economy.”

Welsh Secretary David TC Davies said:

“I’m absolutely delighted to hear about the success of these businesses in Wales and it’s brilliant that their hard work has been recognised. All the winners of The King’s Awards are leading the pack in their areas of expertise.

“I know that we have a fantastic culture of innovation and entrepreneurship in Wales and I’d like to congratulate the winners and thank them for the contribution they make towards growing the Welsh economy, creating jobs and spreading prosperity.”

His Majesty’s Lord Lieutenants will present the awards to various businesses throughout the year.

Winning businesses receive numerous accolades, including the right to fly The King’s Awards flag at their main office and the use of the award’s emblem on their marketing materials.

Additionally, they are awarded a Grant of Appointment—an official certificate—and a commemorative crystal trophy.

The awards are valid for five years