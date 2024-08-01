Deeside race car mechanic all set to compete in this weekend’s National Autograss Championships

A race car mechanic from Pentre, is set to compete in the Mens National Autograss Championships this weekend.

Rian Rowland, 28 qualified through the North Wales Autograss Club, driving his Vauxhall Nova.

Rian, who works for Track Focused Motorsports, a company specialising in race car mechanics, began his autograss journey at the age of 13.

He initially competed in a classic Mini with the North Shropshire League before rejoining the sport in 2022 with the North Wales League, this time in his Class Two Vauxhall Nova.

Autograss is oval racing on dirt tracks, typically around a quarter-mile in length. It is a non-contact motorsport with short races.

Reflecting on his early racing days, Rian recalls making it to the semi-finals of the Ladies and Junior’s National Championship with his Mini.

Currently, Rian ranks 11th out of 50 drivers in the British Autograss Series Championship and secured third place in the final round.

The upcoming men’s nationals will be held at the Yorkshire Dales Autograss Club, near Bedale, from August 2nd to 4th.

Rian’s primary goal is to reach the finals, viewing it as a significant achievement regardless of his final placement.

Last year, he faced car issues at the men’s nationals in Evesham due to a misfiring car.

Rian’s Vauxhall Nova is a three-door model with a standard Vauxhall engine.

All Class Two cars, including Novas and Micras, must be front-wheel-drive saloons or hatchbacks with only two valves per cylinder.

Despite earlier struggles with misfires and engine troubles, Rian’s Nova performed flawlessly in the last round of the British Autograss Series.

Support from family and friends plays a crucial role in Rian’s racing career.

His partner, Abi, and their four-year-old son, Louie, are his biggest supporters.

[Louie in his dad’s car]

Abi shared, “We’ve been together for seven years, and I’m his biggest cheerleader. Watching him succeed makes me overjoyed.”

Rian added, “Going back into racing, I always wanted it to be a family thing. Watching how happy my son is when I do well makes it even better.”

Louie, who helps clean his dad’s helmet and goggles after races, has chosen red as the colour for Rian’s car. “Louie has made many friends while racing, which makes this even more special for him,” Abi noted.

Looking ahead, Rian aims to remain consistent in his points tally and hopes to finish in the top 10 of the British Autograss Series.

He is also eagerly anticipating the next series event at the Stroud District Autograss Club.

Balancing his professional and personal life, Rian works for Track Focused, a race team in the British GT series, which involves extensive travel.

Despite his busy schedule, he makes time for his family and to work on his car, with significant help from Abi.

Rian’s dedication extends to the North Wales Autograss Club, which has always supported him.

In return, he attends club meetings and lends a helping hand whenever possible. Currently, he leads the points at North Wales and hopes to win a trophy at the annual dinner and dance.