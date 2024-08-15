Deeside man jailed for 21 Months following racist Facebook posts

A Deeside man has been sentenced to 21 months in prison after pleading guilty to writing Facebook posts inciting racial hatred.

Daniel Aaron Kingsley, 33, of Aston, appeared at Mold Crown Court today, Thursday, August 15th, where he admitted to the offence.

The charge was brought under Sections 19(1) and 27(3) of the Public Order Act 1986, which covers the distribution of written material intended to stir up racial hatred.

Kingsley’s sentence follows an incident on Saturday, August 10th, when North Wales Police were alerted to two racist posts published on Facebook, which supported recent riots.

One of the posts incited rioting at multiple properties in the Deeside area.

Kingsley was quickly identified as the account user responsible for the posts and was arrested the same day.

Following his arrest, he was charged with the offence and has now been sentenced.

Chief Constable Amanda Blakeman KPM said: “North Wales Police takes any allegation of criminality, whether committed online or in person, extremely seriously.

This type of offending causes fear within communities and as this case demonstrates, those who engage in online offending in such a way will be identified and placed before the court.”