Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 15th Aug 2024

Deeside man jailed for 21 Months following racist Facebook posts

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

A Deeside man has been sentenced to 21 months in prison after pleading guilty to writing Facebook posts inciting racial hatred.

Daniel Aaron Kingsley, 33, of Aston, appeared at Mold Crown Court today, Thursday, August 15th, where he admitted to the offence.

The charge was brought under Sections 19(1) and 27(3) of the Public Order Act 1986, which covers the distribution of written material intended to stir up racial hatred.

Kingsley’s sentence follows an incident on Saturday, August 10th, when North Wales Police were alerted to two racist posts published on Facebook, which supported recent riots.

One of the posts incited rioting at multiple properties in the Deeside area.

Kingsley was quickly identified as the account user responsible for the posts and was arrested the same day.

Following his arrest, he was charged with the offence and has now been sentenced.

Chief Constable Amanda Blakeman KPM said: “North Wales Police takes any allegation of criminality, whether committed online or in person, extremely seriously.

This type of offending causes fear within communities and as this case demonstrates, those who engage in online offending in such a way will be identified and placed before the court.”

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: [email protected]
Latest News

  • Deeside drivers have faced delays on busy main road after sudden appearance of a sinkhole
  • Plans for glamping site near Mold refused due to flood risk
  • Driver who suffered cardiac arrest on A55 meets police who helped save him

    • Get notified about
    news from across North Wales

    More...

    Deeside drivers have faced delays on busy main road after sudden appearance of a sinkhole

    News

    Plans for glamping site near Mold refused due to flood risk

    Flintshire

    Driver who suffered cardiac arrest on A55 meets police who helped save him

    Anglesey

    Flintshire students celebrate A-Level success as results roll in

    News

    Former Man Utd youth goalkeeper from Buckley earns Oxford place

    News

    Ombudsman Wales Reports Record High Complaints

    News

    Challenges facing the new First Minister Eluned Morgan: Health service, party conflict, and education

    News

    New report celebrates the positive impact of the cadet forces in Wales

    News

    Deeside man admits to racist social media posts during recent riots

    News

    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn