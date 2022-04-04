Deeside Ice Rink set to reopen in the autumn, says Aura

Aura Wales, the not-for-profit company which manages the majority of leisure centres and libraries in Flintshire has said it expects Deeside Ice Rink to be back open by the Autumn.

The ice rink was commandeered by Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board and converted into a hospital at the start of the pandemic.

The hospital was stood down last year but the ice rink was converted into a mass vaccination clinic in January 2021.

The Deeside vaccination centre has played a key role in the fight against COVID-19, and has been hailed a great success by delivering more than 220,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses.

In an update today a spokesperson for Aura said: “Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board has started the process of decommissioning the vaccination centre at Deeside Ice Rink.”

“Following decommission, works will commence to reinstate the ice rink to its original purpose.”

“It is anticipated that these works will take several months to complete with the ice rink likely to re-open during autumn 2022.”

“Aura will provide further updates in due course.”

Speaking following the closure of the vaccination clinic last week, Karen Evans, Interim Assistant Area Director Community Services (East), said: “It’s been an honour to have worked on the vaccination programme from the very early days of securing Deeside Leisure Centre as a vaccination site, and helping to get it operational.”

“I would like to thank Flintshire County Council and Aura Leisure, for supporting the vaccination programme throughout the last 18 months and enabling us to utilise this great space. ”

“I acknowledge that the ice rink has remained closed to the people of North Wales for the vaccination programme and we are immensely grateful for their support.”

“I also recognise the challenges that the local community has experienced with large numbers of people accessing the site to receive their vaccinations at peak times. ”

“I would particularly like to thank the residents who live adjacent and access their homes through the site, I know the security and volume of traffic at times has been a challenge for them.”

“The vaccination team at Deeside has been phenomenal. Their flexile, adaptable, positive attitude has enabled us to deliver the highest number of vaccines on any one site in North Wales.”

“I am so proud of the achievement and look forward to working with many of them within the new model where we will be delivering vaccinations across a range of locations in Flintshire.”

Aura opened a brand new skate park leisure centre in January nearly two years after the original one was closed to make way for the field hospital.