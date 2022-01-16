Deeside.com > News

Posted: Sun 16th Jan 2022

Deeside Leisure Centre skate park reopens on Monday nearly two years after closing to make way the Rainbow Hospital

North Wales’ largest indoor skate park opens at Deeside Leisure Centre on Monday nearly two years after the original one was closed to make way for a field hospital.

The finishing touches to the skate park and ramps have been applied following a three-month build project.

Work to build a new skate park began at the leisure centre in October last year.

The original skate park was taken down in April 2020 to make way for a 250-bed Cornavirus hospital.

The hospital was stood down in March 2021 as demand for hospital beds in the region reduced.

The 1,452 square metre indoor wooden skate park – one of the largest of its type in Europe – made way for the hospital ward, but at the time Aura promised to bring back a redesigned park once the health board handed the building back.

The new skate park design accommodates all types of wheeled sports including scooters, skateboards, BMX and inline skaters.

It has been created by Four One Four, a team of designers and builders famous for creating some of the most spectacular indoor skateparks in the world.

Daniel Mapp-Jones from Aura Leisure said: “The return of the skate park is an exciting project which I am very glad to be involved with.”

“We are looking forward to welcoming the skate park community back to Deeside Leisure Centre, and can’t wait to see what everyone thinks of the new design.”

Deeside skate park offers multiple sessions and is available to various age groups.

Aura says that “advance online booking is advised as each session has a maximum capacity.

Online bookings close 30 minutes before the start of each session.”

To book click here.

[Photo’s: Four One Four Skateparks]



