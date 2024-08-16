Dedication of Deeside students celebrated with family and friends at top college

The dedication of Deeside students was marked at a celebratory gathering with families and staff at Coleg Cambria.

Learners came together at the college’s Sixth Form Centre in Connah’s Quay to celebrate this year’s A Level results.

Among those moving on to a higher education was Rin Sutton, who will study Medicine at Cardiff University having secured an A* in Maths, and As in Biology, Chemistry and the Welsh Baccalaureate.

Ruby Wilson described choosing Cambria as the “best decision” she had made after achieving As in Law, Welsh Baccalaureate and Psychology, and a B in English Literature.

She plans to begin a degree in Law at the University of Leeds, with the aim of one day becoming a barrister.

“Coming to Deeside Sixth has been the best decision for me,” said Ruby.

“The support from the staff and progress coaches has been incredible, as was the opportunity to study Law at A Level, which really solidified my choice of career – thank you all.”

Meanwhile, Emma Leach received Bs in Biology and Chemistry, and a C in Maths, which gained her a place at the University of Nottingham, where she will study Veterinary Medicine and Surgery.

Emma enjoyed her time at Cambria – notably the “supportive and happy environment” – which was echoed by Harley Noble, who “could not have hoped for a better sixth form and carers”.

Harley is heading to Edge Hill University after gaining a B for the Welsh Baccalaureate, a C in Business, and Ds in Computer Science, and Media.