Could footwear giant Schuh be about to step into Broughton Retail Park?

Footwear giant Schuh looks like it is gearing up to open a new shop at Broughton Retail Park.

The Scottish footwear company has submitted a planning application for signage at a prime location within the retail hub.

The application, lodged with Flintshire Council earlier this month seeks approval for shop front signage at unit 4a which JD Sports recently vacated.

The sports retailer moved into a new flagship store in the retail park in March.

The high street shoe giant boasts an impressive 132 stores across the United Kingdom and Ireland.

Known for its diverse range, the retailer stocks over 80 top brands, including household names such as Converse, Vans, UGG, Nike, and Adidas.

A target decision date for the application is set for 27th June 2024.

Deeside.com has reached out to Schuh for further comment on the new store and job prospects it aims to introduce.