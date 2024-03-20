Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 20th Mar 2024

JD Sports to unveil huge new flagship store in Flintshire this weekend

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

A huge new flagship JD Sports store is set to open in Flintshire this weekend.

The new store, located at Broughton Shopping Park, is set to open its doors to the public this Saturday, 23 March 2024.

Spanning an impressive 9,007 square feet, the new store offers an 85% increase in trading space compared to the current JD outlet at Broughton.

The new store will introduce a larger range of products, rivalling the offering available in JD stores across the country.

Moreover, the opening of the new JD store has had a positive impact on the local job market, creating 15 new employment opportunities.

To celebrate the grand opening, JD is hosting a weekend full of activities for shoppers.

JD is encouraging consumers to head into the new store on the opening weekend from Saturday 23 March to Sunday 24 March to explore the new space.

DJs across the weekend will provide the ‘ultimate shopping soundtrack’, whilst shoppers can also try their hand at the JD Batak game, with the shopper who manages to hit the most buttons within the allotted timeframe winning a £50 JD voucher each day.

Speaking of the opening, James Air, Director – Head of Group Acquisitions at JD, said:

“Broughton Shopping Park has been an extremely popular location for our customers ever since it first opened, and we are delighted to now be creating a brand new, larger store in partnership with our Landlord, British Land.”

“Our newly relocated store will be significantly larger than before and we are confident it will be more popular than ever.”

Once open, trading hours will be: 9am-8pm (Mon-Fri), 9am-7pm (Sat), 11am-5pm (Sun).

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Latest News

  • Vaughan Gething appointed as Wales’ first minister
  • Deeside Leisure Centre to host thrilling MMA spectacle later this month
  • UK inflation drops to 3.4%, hitting a two-year low

    • Get notified about
    news from across North Wales

    More...

    Vaughan Gething appointed as Wales’ first minister

    News

    Deeside Leisure Centre to host thrilling MMA spectacle later this month

    News

    UK inflation drops to 3.4%, hitting a two-year low

    News

    Plans for huge 300-home development off Gladstone Way formerly submitted to Flintshire Council

    News

    Flintshire: Plans to convert village chapel into four-bedroom house given go ahead

    News

    Estyn: Saltney primary school removed from list of those in need of “significant improvement”.

    News

    Welsh Government earmarks £800,000 for Sandycroft flood defence work

    News

    Mark Drakeford bids emotional farewell as Wales’ First Minister

    News

    Persimmon submits plans for 200 homes in Deeside

    News

    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn