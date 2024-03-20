JD Sports to unveil huge new flagship store in Flintshire this weekend

A huge new flagship JD Sports store is set to open in Flintshire this weekend.

The new store, located at Broughton Shopping Park, is set to open its doors to the public this Saturday, 23 March 2024.

Spanning an impressive 9,007 square feet, the new store offers an 85% increase in trading space compared to the current JD outlet at Broughton.

The new store will introduce a larger range of products, rivalling the offering available in JD stores across the country.

Moreover, the opening of the new JD store has had a positive impact on the local job market, creating 15 new employment opportunities.

To celebrate the grand opening, JD is hosting a weekend full of activities for shoppers.

JD is encouraging consumers to head into the new store on the opening weekend from Saturday 23 March to Sunday 24 March to explore the new space.

DJs across the weekend will provide the ‘ultimate shopping soundtrack’, whilst shoppers can also try their hand at the JD Batak game, with the shopper who manages to hit the most buttons within the allotted timeframe winning a £50 JD voucher each day.

Speaking of the opening, James Air, Director – Head of Group Acquisitions at JD, said:

“Broughton Shopping Park has been an extremely popular location for our customers ever since it first opened, and we are delighted to now be creating a brand new, larger store in partnership with our Landlord, British Land.”

“Our newly relocated store will be significantly larger than before and we are confident it will be more popular than ever.”

Once open, trading hours will be: 9am-8pm (Mon-Fri), 9am-7pm (Sat), 11am-5pm (Sun).