Citizens Advice to Offer Energy Savings Tips at Mold Festival

Citizens Advice Flintshire will be attending the Mold Food & Drink Festival this year. Staff will be hosting a stall on both Saturday and Sunday at the popular event to discuss energy savings and the impact of October’s price cap increase on Flintshire households.

“There has been an increase in enquiries since the August announcement that the average bill will rise by £149 over the year. Add that to the withdrawal of the Winter Fuel Payment, and it’s clear that many families and older residents could benefit from our support in the coming months.”

Money Advice Manager, Sian Mather, added: “We now have several ways for people to contact us, including drop-in sessions at our offices and outreaches throughout Flintshire. We’re also taking enquiries over the phone, via email, Messenger, and WhatsApp. The Mold festival is well known and well attended; its popularity means we’ll be able to reach even more local people over the weekend. We’re very much looking forward to offering energy advice or simply saying hello and introducing our staff to festival visitors.”

The team will also be raising awareness about Carbon Monoxide poisoning and how to claim a free alarm to help keep homes safe from the gas.

Anyone wishing to contact us for energy advice or any other matter can call the Freephone number: 0800 278 7923 or visit the website at flintshirecab.org.uk.