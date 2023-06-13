Children at Ysgol Cae’r Nant dive into digital media with Welsh TV and radio presenter

In a spirited display of embracing Welsh language, students from a Connah’s Quay primary school ventured into the realm of digital media, creating vlogs and podcasts under the guidance of Welsh language TV and radio presenter, Ameer Davies-Rana. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The interactive session at Ysgol Cae’r Nant was part of Ameer’s pop-up language fair aimed at enhancing bilingualism through digital storytelling. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Students utilised their Welsh language skills to converse about their hobbies and interests, subsequently transforming these dialogues into captivating digital content. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The resulting video diaries, podcasts, and mini radio shows are set to be used in future Welsh-language workshops for parents and carers. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Ameer is currently spearheading the ‘1Miliwn’ campaign, an ambitious initiative that aspires to inspire a million Welsh speakers across Wales. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

His visit to Ysgol Cae’r Nant, where he provided a hands-on experience of creating digital content, was a crucial step in achieving this goal. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Hwyl a sbri borema! All very exciting using our Welsh language to make podcasts, vlogs and develop oracy, discussing different topics. Diolch yn fawr @AmeerPresenter profiad bythgofiadwy 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 pic.twitter.com/jr1DqGTLJv ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​ — Ysgol Cae'r Nant (@CaerNant) June 6, 2023 ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The workshops not only bolstered the children’s Welsh speaking skills but also highlighted the advantages of bilingualism. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

This dynamic learning experience has inspired the students to converse more in Welsh, helping to lay a strong foundation for the growth of the Welsh language amongst the younger generation. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Ysgol Cae’r Nant’s innovative approach of integrating language learning with digital media demonstrates a promising model for encouraging linguistic diversity. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The school’s partnership with Ameer Davies-Rana promises to have a long-lasting impact, inspiring more young people to become part of the vibrant tapestry of Welsh speakers across the nation. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

