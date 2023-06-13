Children at Ysgol Cae’r Nant dive into digital media with Welsh TV and radio presenter
In a spirited display of embracing Welsh language, students from a Connah’s Quay primary school ventured into the realm of digital media, creating vlogs and podcasts under the guidance of Welsh language TV and radio presenter, Ameer Davies-Rana.
The interactive session at Ysgol Cae’r Nant was part of Ameer’s pop-up language fair aimed at enhancing bilingualism through digital storytelling.
Students utilised their Welsh language skills to converse about their hobbies and interests, subsequently transforming these dialogues into captivating digital content.
The resulting video diaries, podcasts, and mini radio shows are set to be used in future Welsh-language workshops for parents and carers.
Ameer is currently spearheading the ‘1Miliwn’ campaign, an ambitious initiative that aspires to inspire a million Welsh speakers across Wales.
His visit to Ysgol Cae’r Nant, where he provided a hands-on experience of creating digital content, was a crucial step in achieving this goal.
Hwyl a sbri borema! All very exciting using our Welsh language to make podcasts, vlogs and develop oracy, discussing different topics. Diolch yn fawr @AmeerPresenter profiad bythgofiadwy 🏴 pic.twitter.com/jr1DqGTLJv
— Ysgol Cae'r Nant (@CaerNant) June 6, 2023
The workshops not only bolstered the children’s Welsh speaking skills but also highlighted the advantages of bilingualism.
This dynamic learning experience has inspired the students to converse more in Welsh, helping to lay a strong foundation for the growth of the Welsh language amongst the younger generation.
Ysgol Cae’r Nant’s innovative approach of integrating language learning with digital media demonstrates a promising model for encouraging linguistic diversity.
Ysgol Cae'r Nant's innovative approach of integrating language learning with digital media demonstrates a promising model for encouraging linguistic diversity.

The school's partnership with Ameer Davies-Rana promises to have a long-lasting impact, inspiring more young people to become part of the vibrant tapestry of Welsh speakers across the nation.
