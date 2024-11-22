Chester’s Storyhouse to host second craft beer expo

Beer enthusiasts, rejoice!

Chester Craft Beer Expo is returning for its second year on Friday, 24 January, and Saturday, 25 January 2025.

Hosted at Storyhouse’s Garret Bar and Theatre, the event promises a packed weekend celebrating the best of the craft beer scene.

Following the success of its inaugural event, the 2025 Expo will feature some of the UK’s most-loved breweries alongside a special guest brewery from Europe.

Attendees can expect a wide variety of brews, from timeless classics to bold experimental flavours.

Each ticket includes a commemorative glass and an exclusive beer brewed especially for the event, ensuring that visitors can take a piece of the experience home.

In addition to tastings, the Expo offers interactive sessions where attendees can meet the brewers, learn the stories behind their creations, and participate in Q&A sessions at the dedicated “Speakers’ Corner.”

The event will also feature expertly curated food pairings by The Kitchen in Storyhouse, perfect for complementing the diverse beer selection.

With four sessions available—two each day from 1pm-5pm and 6pm-10pm—there’s plenty of opportunity to immerse yourself in craft beer culture.

Tickets are expected to sell quickly, so early booking is advised. Please note this is an adults-only event, restricted to ages 18 and over.

For more information and to secure your place, visit the official Chester Craft Beer Expo webpage, click here.