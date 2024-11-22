Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 22nd Nov 2024

Chester’s Storyhouse to host second craft beer expo

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Beer enthusiasts, rejoice!

Chester Craft Beer Expo is returning for its second year on Friday, 24 January, and Saturday, 25 January 2025.

Hosted at Storyhouse’s Garret Bar and Theatre, the event promises a packed weekend celebrating the best of the craft beer scene.

Following the success of its inaugural event, the 2025 Expo will feature some of the UK’s most-loved breweries alongside a special guest brewery from Europe.

Attendees can expect a wide variety of brews, from timeless classics to bold experimental flavours.

Each ticket includes a commemorative glass and an exclusive beer brewed especially for the event, ensuring that visitors can take a piece of the experience home.

In addition to tastings, the Expo offers interactive sessions where attendees can meet the brewers, learn the stories behind their creations, and participate in Q&A sessions at the dedicated “Speakers’ Corner.”

The event will also feature expertly curated food pairings by The Kitchen in Storyhouse, perfect for complementing the diverse beer selection.

With four sessions available—two each day from 1pm-5pm and 6pm-10pm—there’s plenty of opportunity to immerse yourself in craft beer culture.

Tickets are expected to sell quickly, so early booking is advised. Please note this is an adults-only event, restricted to ages 18 and over.

For more information and to secure your place, visit the official Chester Craft Beer Expo webpage, click here.

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: [email protected] Latest News

  • Charity DangerPoint unveils new exhibit teaching children about sustainable living
  • Flintshire: Campaigners vow to push on until all Wales Coastal Path barriers removed
  • Plans submitted for new MOT centre in Saltney

    • Get notified about
    news from across North Wales

    More...

    Charity DangerPoint unveils new exhibit teaching children about sustainable living

    News

    Flintshire: Campaigners vow to push on until all Wales Coastal Path barriers removed

    News

    Plans submitted for new MOT centre in Saltney

    News

    Audit Wales to meet Flintshire councillors over critical report

    News

    Lines reopen after major “security alert” at Chester Station – bus station also cordoned off

    News

    Storm Bert: Heavy rain and snowmelt combine to raise flood risks in Wales

    News

    Energy price cap to rise by 1.2% in January, Ofgem announces

    News

    Flintshire adopts Pentre Cythrel as Welsh name for New Brighton

    News

    Which? reveals the dud deals to avoid this Black Friday – and what to buy instead

    News

    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn