Chester: Storyhouse reveals a summer of fun for youngsters

This summer, there’s no room for boredom as Chester’s Storyhouse unveils a bustling schedule of activities and events tailored for youngsters.

From family-friendly films and theatrical delights to a vibrant summer reading challenge and engaging storytelling sessions, Storyhouse is set to be the go-to venue for young people and their families until September.

Highlights of the Summer Program:

Cinematic Adventures: Delve into a series of fantastic family-friendly films.

Theatrical Magic: Experience terrific theatrical shows including a special outdoor edition of The Wizard of Oz in Grosvenor Park.

Summer Reading Challenge: Running until August 25, with over 500 young participants aged 4-12 already enrolled. Prizes include medals and certificates for avid readers.

Free Storytime Sessions: Available in the Storytelling Room on selected days from July 31 to August 30, featuring stories, songs, and interactive activities.

Dorothy's House: A thematic makeover in The Den, transforming it into a scene straight out of The Wizard of Oz.

Crafty Weekends: Free crafting sessions during August in The Den, with different themes each week.

Free crafting sessions during August in The Den, with different themes each week. Outdoor Activities: Including Rhyme Time and Family Crafts in Grosvenor Park throughout August.

Theatrical Treats for All Ages:

For the Young: The Wonderful Wizard of Oz walkabout theatrical experience in Grosvenor Park for primary school-aged children.

For Older Youth: The Importance of Being Earnest, a witty production for those aged 12 and up, beginning August 9 at the Grosvenor Park Open Air Theatre.

Cinema Under the Stars:

Enjoy timeless tales and new animations at Storyhouse Cinema or join the outdoor Moonlight Flicks showcasing Barbie and Wonka.

Learn and Explore:

Take a Storyhouse Tour to discover the history and transformation of the venue from an Art Deco cinema to a cultural hub.

Creative Director, Suzie Henderson said: “This summer at Storyhouse, we’re offering an exciting mix of activities, many free, designed to entertain and engage all ages. From captivating storytelling and reading challenges to hands-on crafts and enchanting theatre productions—there’s something here for everyone!”

For more information and bookings, visit www.storyhouse.com.