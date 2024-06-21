Chester: Storyhouse kicks off Summer with street food weekend at Grosvenor Park

Storyhouse is set to launch a spectacular summer season in Grosvenor Park with a special street food weekend next month.

The event, “In the Park: Street Food Weekend,” will take place on Saturday, 14 July, and Sunday, 15 July, from noon to 6pm.

The free event promises visitors a range of delicious bites and refreshing drinks from some of Chester’s most beloved eateries.

Attendees can look forward to culinary delights from Porta Chester’s tasty tapas treats, Kookaburra Bakehouse’s handcrafted pastries, and the freshest seafood from The Sandbar Seafood Shack.

Chows Food Truck will also be there, serving up its signature dishes.

The Kitchen at Storyhouse will join the fun, offering a variety of takeaway options from its popular Hunter Street menu.

A special pop-up wine bar by Paysan and a festival tepee bar featuring everything from Storyhouse’s craft ale to frozen margaritas and soft drinks will quench visitors’ thirsts.

This street food weekend marks the beginning of two months of festive fun at Grosvenor Park, which includes theatre, cinema under the stars, live music, comedy gigs, family storytelling, arts and crafts, and more.

The Grosvenor Park Open Air Theatre kicks off on 19 July with a bold new adaptation of “The Gangs of New York,” written by Keiran Lynn and directed by John Young. The tale of love, revenge, and ambition in New York’s notorious Five Points neighbourhood will come to life on stage.

Following this, audiences can enjoy a new production of Oscar Wilde’s “The Importance of Being Earnest,” directed by Natasha Rickman, running from 9 August to 1 September. Families can also immerse themselves in the enchanting world of “The Wizard of Oz” in a unique walkabout theatre experience directed by Alex McGonagall, from 27 July to 22 August.

The popular Moonlight Flicks will move to Grosvenor Park this year, offering film fans a chance to watch movies under the stars. The film programme, running from 13 July to 26 August, includes “The Greatest Showman,” “Grease,” “Pulp Fiction,” “Barbie,” and “Wonka.”

Additional park events include live music, comedy, family activity days, Murder Mystery nights, wood-fired pizzas, and a fully stocked bar.

Storyhouse Operations Director Oliver Hill said, “It’s great to be partnering with some of Chester’s best restaurants and bars to launch the 2024 Grosvenor Park season with this fantastic new Street Food Weekend. It’s a celebration, and an ideal opportunity for people of all ages to come together and enjoy some delicious food and drink in this beautiful historic park.

“And with the prospect of our thrilling new production of ‘The Gangs of New York’ and the spirited comedy of ‘The Importance of Being Earnest’ entertaining audiences in the open-air theatre, plus a brilliant family-friendly trip to Oz – and the sunshine finally arriving, it should be the start of quite a summer.”

Don’t miss out on this exciting start to the summer season at Grosvenor Park, bringing the community together for food, fun, and unforgettable entertainment.