Posted: Wed 12th Jun 2024

Cheshire: M56 collision causes lane closure and long delays

Traffic on the M56 westbound between Junctions 12 and 14 has been severely disrupted following a road traffic collision.

The incident, which occurred between the junctions for Runcorn (J12) and Chester Services/Helsby (J14), has resulted in the closure of lane three, leading to significant delays.

According to reports, the collision has caused queuing traffic along the westbound carriageway, with congestion also affecting the eastbound lanes as drivers slow down to pass the scene.

Motorists are advised to expect prolonged delays.

A traffic report for the area states:

“Queueing traffic and one lane closed due to a collision on M56 Westbound from J12 A557 (Runcorn) to J14 A5117 (Chester Services / Helsby). Also slow on the eastbound as traffic slows past the scene.”

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: [email protected]
