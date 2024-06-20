Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 20th Jun 2024

Cheshire and North Wales Alliance Police Dogs lead to arrests and drug seizures

In a series of successful operations, Cheshire and North Wales Alliance Police Dogs have demonstrated their invaluable contribution to law enforcement, leading to drug seizures and arrests on Wednesday.

It was a busy day for the Green Team Dogs. PD Polly, PD Arlo, and PD Sansa showcased their exceptional training and skills.

In Colwyn Bay, PD Polly assisted officers in locating controlled drugs at an address. The ongoing investigation aims to identify and apprehend the owner of the substances found.

Meanwhile, PD Arlo was instrumental in capturing a suspect who fled from a vehicle and attempted to hide in dense bushes.

The suspect was initially spotted by a police helicopter, which guided PD Arlo and his handler to the location. Thanks to Arlo’s keen sense of smell and training, the suspect was quickly found and taken into custody.

In another operation in Flintshire, PD Sansa proved her mettle by locating a discarded bag containing drugs in shallow water. The bag, which also contained a phone and significant quantities of class A and B drugs, had been thrown away in an attempt to evade detection. Sansa’s ability to indicate the precise location of the bag led to another successful arrest.

The police unit’s Facebook post praised the dogs, stating, “A great team effort by all of our dogs assisting officers throughout Cheshire and North Wales every day.”

The use of police dogs in operations like these highlights their unique capabilities in drug detection and tracking down suspects, making them indispensable assets to the force.

