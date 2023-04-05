Buckley drug bust: Public tip-off leads to seizure of large amount of class A and B drugs
Police have executed a warrant in the Buckley area after receiving information from the public about drug-related activity.
Officers recovered a large amount of class A and B drugs and a quantity of cash following the raid on Tuesday morning.
An adult male and a juvenile have been arrested in connection with the find and have since been interviewed and released under investigation.
Sergeant Kerry Nash from the Flintshire South Neighbourhood Policing Team praised the public for their help in uncovering the operation.
She said: “Drugs within our communities cause misery for many and we welcome the information provided which has led to the execution of this warrant.”
“We would encourage members of the public to continue to come forward and provide this valuable intelligence to us.”
The police have reminded the public that they can play an important role in tackling drug-related crime by reporting any concerns or suspicions they may have to the authorities.
