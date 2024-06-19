“Bigger and better” celebration of motors and music returning to Wrexham

A free family fun day celebrating the best of motors and music will its return to Wrexham this summer.

The always popular Bersham Wheels takes place at Coleg Cambria’s Bersham Road site from 10am-3pm on Saturday June 29.

Featuring live entertainment, displays, trade stands, food and refreshments and a selection of extraordinary vehicles – from classic cars and bikes to souped-up sportsters and military machinery – it is an event not to be missed.

Visitors can also enjoy guided tours of the college site, which includes the £10m Institute of Technology (IoT), and music from some of the region’s best bands.

Karl Jackson, Site Lead and Assistant Principal for the IoT, hopes to see lots of people there on the day.

“Every year Bersham Wheels gets bigger and better, and this summer looks like that will be the case again,” he said.

“The focus is on cars, motorcycles, and the need for speed, but it’s also become a big hit in the local area, bringing the community together for a celebration which also includes fantastic music and food and drink.

“And it’s all completely free, so we hope to see more people here than ever before.”

Karl added: “This is our fourth event, and we have more cars, more stalls, more music and a wide selection of eye-catching, head turning vehicles, so there is something for everyone to enjoy – fingers crossed for sunshine!”

Onsite parking is free. For more information or to book at stall space at Bersham Wheels, email [email protected] or call 01978 267809.

To register for your free ticket, visit Bersham Road Wheels Event at Coleg Cambria – Bersham Road event tickets from TicketSource.