Posted: Tue 18th Oct 2022

Are school logos on uniform necessary? Consultation launched over how to make uniforms more affordable

Parents, guardians, and learners are being asked to consider if school logos on uniforms are necessary as part of a new consultation over school uniforms.

With the cost-of-living crisis continuing to worsen and many families feeling the squeeze financially, the Welsh Government consultation will look at how school uniforms could be made more affordable.

One of the main costs facing parents and guardians is school jumpers and blazers, with many schools preferring that learners wear items with the institution’s logo. In some instances a jumper or sweatshirt with a school’s emblem or logo can cost £20.

Options to be considered include the use of school branding and whether schools should have no logo at all, or use ‘iron on logos’ to be made available free of charge.

This could give families the option to purchase uniform at cheaper costs from a retailer of their choice and seek opinions on whether schools should enter into single supplier contracts.

Views on the role of schools in uniform recycling and exchange schemes are also sought.

Parents/carers, learners, governing bodies, headteachers, teachers and school staff, uniform suppliers and other key stakeholders are encouraged to share their views by responding to the consultation.

Minister for Education and Welsh Language, Jeremy Miles said: “The Welsh Government is doing everything we can to support families through this cost-of-living crisis.

“I know that a lot of schools work hard to keep the cost of their uniforms to a minimum. However, there are still too many instances where families are being expected to spend eye-watering amounts just to send their children to school.”

“We are launching this consultation so that we can take further action in order to support families.

“96,000 pupils are already eligible for our PDG Access Grant – the most generous support scheme in the UK – which helps with the cost of uniforms and school items. I urge families to check whether they are eligible so that they too can benefit from this vital support

The consultation will run until 28th November 2022

