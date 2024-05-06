Police concerns for 28 year man last seen in Chester area

Concern is mounting for the safety of 28-year-old Jay, who has been reported missing since May 2.

Last spotted in the Chester area, North Wales Police have launched an urgent appeal for any information that could assist in locating him.

Jay was last seen wearing a black North Face cap, a grey Nike T-shirt, a black North Face coat, grey North Face trousers, and black Adidas trainers.

North Wales Police took to Facebook to express their concerns and to reach out to the community for assistance.

They have asked anyone who might have seen Jay or knows of his whereabouts to contact them. “Please contact us on 101, or if urgent on 999, quoting reference Q062734,” the police stated.