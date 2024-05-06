Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 6th May 2024

Police concerns for 28 year man last seen in Chester area

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Concern is mounting for the safety of 28-year-old Jay, who has been reported missing since May 2.

Last spotted in the Chester area, North Wales Police have launched an urgent appeal for any information that could assist in locating him.

Jay was last seen wearing a black North Face cap, a grey Nike T-shirt, a black North Face coat, grey North Face trousers, and black Adidas trainers.

North Wales Police took to Facebook to express their concerns and to reach out to the community for assistance.

They have asked anyone who might have seen Jay or knows of his whereabouts to contact them. “Please contact us on 101, or if urgent on 999, quoting reference Q062734,” the police stated.

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Latest News

  • Flintshire based company wins prestigious King’s Awards for Enterprise
  • Childline sees five per cent rise in counselling sessions for emotional abuse
  • Calls to improve Wales’ audiology care as patients face “substantial delays”

    • Get notified about
    news from across North Wales

    More...

    Flintshire based company wins prestigious King’s Awards for Enterprise

    News

    Childline sees five per cent rise in counselling sessions for emotional abuse

    News

    Calls to improve Wales’ audiology care as patients face “substantial delays”

    News

    North Wales MS encourages constituents to sign up to medication safety initiative

    News

    Action Fraud: Rising alert on employment scams in the UK

    News

    Boodles enters 11th year as title sponsor of Chester’s May Festival

    News

    Nomads JD Welsh Cup win celebrated in the Senedd

    News

    Route unveiled as Wrexham prepares to host Tour of Britain Women!

    News

    Construction workers team up for Flint litter pick

    News

    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn