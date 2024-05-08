Chester Zoo’s gastro pub extends opening hours due to demand

Chester Zoo’s award-winning gastro pub has extended its opening hours due to “phenomenal demand.”

The Oakfield, located in the heart of the zoo, will now open to the public every Friday and Sunday evening throughout 2024.

Traditionally, the pub could only be accessed by zoo visitors during the conservation charity’s normal opening times. However, due to high levels of interest, the zoo began opening the pub on Friday evenings. Now, following its popularity, The Oakfield is adding a second evening – with the public also welcome on Sundays from 12 May.

Pub guests can savour the setting of the impressive Grade II listed building that is steeped in history having once been the home of the zoo’s Founder, George Mottershead, and some of the zoo’s very first animals including lions, bears, chimpanzees, pelicans, parrots and even an aquarium.

Since opening in 2018, The Oakfield has gone on to win a host of prestigious accolades, from regional Taste Cheshire Awards to the international Traveller’s Choice Awards hosted by TripAdvisor – with the pub ranked in the world’s top 10% of restaurants.

Chloe Gill, Food & Beverage Operations Manager of The Oakfield at Chester Zoo, said:

“Our Friday evening trial proved to be super popular. So, in response to the phenomenal demand we’ve had, and as we head into summer months and begin to enjoy lighter evenings, we’re thrilled to extend our opening hours to include not just Fridays but Sunday evenings too!

“Our guests can enjoy our sun garden while taking in the sights and sounds of nature, brimming with bird song and the majestic roars of lions in the distance – all while knowing every sip of their drink or bite of their food supports our charity, helping to create a brighter future where wildlife thrives.”

Doors will be open every Friday and Sunday evening from 5pm – 11pm, with pub visitors able to access The Oakfield via the zoo’s new events entrance on Caughall Road in Upton (entrance and parking postcode CH2 1LP). More information and reservations can be made at www.theoakfield.org

About Friday and Sunday nights at The Oakfield

Sunday evenings

First Sunday opening will be Sunday 12 May

May Doors open at 5pm

Last food bookings taken at 19:30

Menu features Sunday roasts as well as classic pub dishes such as The Oakfield steak burger, battered fish and chips and sausage and mash

Drinks served until 10pm

Walk ins accepted or book online at www.theoakfield.org



Friday evenings

Doors open at 5pm

Last food bookings taken at 20:45