AMRC Cymru aids Flintshire start-up in developing life saving safety tech for military dogs

A leading research and development centre in Flintshire has played a pivotal role in helping a Deeside start-up accelerate the production of a potentially life-saving respiratory device for military dogs.

Broughton’s Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre (AMRC) Cymru, part of the University of Sheffield, has been working closely with Ewloe-based design consultancy Dylunio Solutions to develop equipment aimed at protecting canines from toxic fumes while on active duty.

The innovative product, which has now reached a critical testing phase in the United States, was developed more rapidly than anticipated thanks to the support provided by AMRC Cymru’s Accelerating Decarbonisation and Productivity Technology and Skills (ADAPTS) scheme.

The scheme, funded through Flintshire County Council’s allocation from the UK Government’s Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF), offers businesses access to specialist knowledge, advanced technology, and strategies to improve productivity and reduce carbon emissions.

For Dylunio Solutions, the collaboration with AMRC Cymru involved the creation of a smart workbench that streamlined the design and development process.

This workbench, equipped with sensors to flag incorrect actions, prevented users from progressing to the next stage without rectifying errors, significantly reducing wasted time and resources.

The enhanced quality control provided by this technology was instrumental in ensuring that the product met the rigorous standards required to move forward to testing.

Graham Wilson, Design Director at Dylunio Solutions, which specialises in product design, electronic engineering, and manufacturing, expressed his appreciation for the tailored support: “As a small business, AMRC Cymru has been fantastic in tailoring its support to our challenges.”

“We are passionate about developing products that make a positive impact, and this respiratory device has the potential to save the lives of military dogs.”

“The real-time learnings provided by the smart workbench were invaluable and played a key role in the team meeting the required quality standards.”

The ADAPTS scheme has already benefited 32 Flintshire-based organisations across various industries, highlighting its broad impact.

AMRC Cymru project manager Natalie Jones emphasised the significance of their collaboration with Dylunio Solutions: “The ADAPTS team’s work with Dylunio Solutions is just one of the amazing stories of our partnerships with SMEs in Flintshire.”

“We’re thrilled that it has been able to get the much-needed product to testing earlier than anticipated thanks to the collaborative efforts of all involved and the financial support from the UKSPF.”

Councillor David Healey, Flintshire’s cabinet member for climate change and economy, praised the project as a model of effective local collaboration: “This project is a shining example of the impact of the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.”

“To have two Flintshire organisations work together to develop a world-first product is incredible, and I look forward to hearing how the testing goes.”