Posted: Wed 15th Dec 2021

Updated: Wed 15th Dec

Aldi hands Flintshire store staff a New Year pay rise to ensure they are “fully rewarded for their amazing work”

Aldi is handing its store workers a New Year’s pay rise as it looks to maintain its position as the “UK’s best-paying supermarket.”

Last month competitor Lidl – which recently announced plans for a new store in Connah’s Quay – said it was increasing pay rates for its staff to £10.10 an hour up from £9.50.

In response, Aldi has said it will increase its pay rates for 28,000 store colleagues from 1st February 2022 to £10.10 (£11.55 within the M25).

And while the hourly rate now matches that of Lidl, Aldi says it “remains the only supermarket to offer paid breaks, which for the average store colleague is worth £750 annually.”

Aldi’s new rates exceed the Living Wage Foundation’s recommended real living wage rates of £9.90 an hour nationally and £11.05 an hour inside the M25.

Giles Hurley, Chief Executive Officer, Aldi UK and Ireland said: “The commitment and enthusiasm of our colleagues has driven our success over many years, particularly during the last 18 months.”

“We want to ensure our colleagues are always fully rewarded for their amazing work.”

“These new rates, together with the fact that we are the only supermarket to pay colleagues for breaks taken during their shifts, means we continue to offer the best pay in the supermarket sector.”

 



