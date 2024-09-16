Ambition North Wales: Flintshire organisations encouraged to apply for green energy grants

Ambition North Wales has extended the deadline for its Bid Writing Support Grant, encouraging small organisations and enterprises in Flintshire to apply for up to £5,000 in funding.

Initially set to close in August, the application period has been extended until the end of September to attract more interest from the area.

The grant is aimed at supporting organisations working on decarbonisation and clean energy projects, such as installing solar panels, heat pumps, hydro systems, or insulation.

The funding is specifically designed to assist in the bid writing process for future capital funding applications, ensuring small enterprises have the knowledge and support to apply successfully.

Sandra Sharp, Energy and Net Zero Project Manager at Ambition North Wales, highlighted the importance of increased applications from Flintshire.

“Our Bid Writing Support Grant has received significant interest from across North Wales. However, we would like to see more applications from Flintshire so that its small community organisations and enterprises can benefit from the offer and we see more green energy projects set in motion,” she said.

The grants, funded by the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, cover the cost of specialist advisors who will help applicants write and complete funding bids.

With the North Wales Clean Energy Fund set to launch in 2025, the timing is ideal for small organisations looking to invest in green energy initiatives.

While organisations in Flintshire, Wrexham and Anglesey are strongly encouraged to apply, those in Gwynedd, Denbighshire, and Conwy will be placed on a reserve list due to over-subscription.

Interested parties are advised to visit the Ambition North Wales website or contact [email protected] for more information.

The project is delivered in collaboration with the six North Wales local authorities and aims to drive decarbonisation across the region.