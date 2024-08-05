Celebrate Voel Coaches’ 75th anniversary with a night of noughties pop!

A North Wales coach firm is set to celebrate its 75th anniversary with a spectacular concert at the Rhyl Pavilion Theatre.

The event, scheduled for Friday, September 20, 2024, features some of the most iconic pop acts of the early 2000s: Blazin’ Squad, Atomic Kitten, and Blue, with a special performance by DJ Lee Morrison.

Originally, the lineup included Boyzlife alongside Blue, but due to a scheduling conflict, Boyzlife had to withdraw.

Organisers have replaced them with both Blazin’ Squad and Atomic Kitten, elevating the evening’s entertainment.

Blazin’ Squad, known for their unique blend of rap and hip-hop, will get the crowd moving with hits like “Crossroads,” “Flip Reverse,” and “Love on the Line.” Atomic Kitten will transport fans back in time with their timeless classics “Whole Again,” “Eternal Flame,” and “The Tide Is High.” Blue, one of the beloved boybands of the 2000s, will bring their charm with hits such as “All Rise,” “One Love,” and “If You Come Back.”

Adding to the line, DJ Lee Morrison will set the tone for the night.

An international DJ and producer with 15 years of experience, Lee has performed globally, including a residency at O Beach Ibiza for SIN Events and regular appearances at UK clubs and the Reminisce Festival.

“This special event marks an extraordinary milestone for Voel Coaches, and we’re pulling out all the stops to make it a night to remember,” Chris Gentile, Marketing Manager at Voel Coaches stated.

“It’s a tribute to our loyal customers and dedicated team, celebrating decades of excellence and service.” Chris said.

The concert is a part of Voel Coaches’ broader celebrations, highlighting 75 years of reliable and quality transportation services within the community.

Tickets are on sale now and are expected to sell out quickly.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.rhylpavilion.co.uk or contact 01745 330000.

Tickets are also available from Voel Coaches at www.voelcoaches.com or by calling 01745 570154.