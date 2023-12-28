Young Rangers experience volunteer lifesaving service
Clwydian Range and Dee Valley Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty Young Rangers recently experienced the important role carried out by a volunteer life-saving service.
A group of young rangers visited the North East Wales Search and Rescue (NEWSAR) at their base in Loggerheads.
NEWSAR is a volunteer Search and Rescue (Mountain Rescue) Organisation, operating mainly across Flintshire, Denbighshire, Wrexham and parts of Conwy and Powys.
Volunteers taught the young rangers some life-saving first aid and gave the group a tour of the land rovers and their new search response vehicle.
The youngsters even got to meet Chloe, the SARDA search dog, and Dave her handler, showing off their combined skills by sniffing out a hiding ranger.
For more information abut NEWSAR please visit http://www.newsar.org.uk
If you are between the ages of 11-17 and interested in joining Young Rangers, drop an email to Imogen at imogen.hammond@denbighshire.gov.uk for the Clwydian Range or Sam at sam.langdon@denbighshire.gov.uk for the Dee Valley. Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Latest News