Ela’s Moel Famau challenge to raise funds for dream tour of India with Wales U18 cricket squad
A young cricketer from Flintshire is taking on a challenging Moel Famau hike to raise funds for a once-in-a-lifetime tour of India with the Cricket Wales U18 Girls Squad.
Ela Sian Closs-Sharp, 17, from Carmel has set a goal to raise £500 for the 10-day tour, which takes place in Mumbai this April.
Ela, a passionate cricket player since the age of 9, has honed her skills and earned a place on the tour.
She plays for Hawarden Cricket Club and has made a name for herself in North Wales and Cheshire, regularly participating in both the ladies team and the mixed 3rds and 4ths teams.
As a former member of the Cricket North Wales Squad, Ela has represented the region in the U15 team and was selected for the Wales U15 squad in 2021.
After taking a break from cricket during her GCSE year, she returned with renewed determination and won a place in the Wales U18 Winter Squad in October 2022.
Ela’s passion for the sport and dedication to her development as a player have earned her a spot on the Wales U18 India tour, where the team will play four matches and attend an IPL league match in Mumbai.
On Saturday, March 18th, Ela will embark on the Moel Famau walk, carrying her heavy cricket bag.
She is not only raising funds for herself but is also seeking support from local companies for herself and North Isabella Williams, another Under 18 player on the tour.
Ela’s father, Gareth, said the tour is “a once in a lifetime experience” and a great opportunity for his daughter, who is an off-spin bowler, to visit “the land of spin.”
The tour will include playing four matches, training with local coaches, and coaching in a local school in Mumbai.
