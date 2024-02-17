Wrexham pub ‘The Turf’ raises vital funds for Hope House Children’s Hospice

A pub at the heart of Wrexham AFC’s documentary has donated £1,000 from its annual fundraiser to support Hope House Children’s Hospices.

The Turf pub, which is run by Wayne Jones, regularly features on Disney’s ‘Welcome to Wrexham’ and has seen the club’s star owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney regularly visit.

It recently ran its annual charity fundraiser in 2023 with the community of Wrexham and beyond all donating to raise thousands of pounds to be split amongst several charities, including Hope House.

“Hope House was always going to be one of our priorities to give to this year,” said Wayne.

“Hope House does incredible work and sadly lots of families in our local area go through very difficult times and if we can help in any tiny way then we are happy to.

“It really has been an honour to raise this money for Hope House, although I can’t take all the credit.

“Most of the money came from others that donated which is amazing.”

Hope House fundraiser Cat Dowdeswell said: “We are so incredibly grateful to Wayne and everyone at The Turf for choosing to support Hope House with their annual fundraiser.

“It really is amazing to see the Wrexham community coming together to support seriously ill local children.

“Everything donated makes such a difference and ensures we can be here for the children and families that need us.”

If you would like to find out more about Hope House Children’s Hospices and how you can get involved and be part of something amazing in your community then please visit www.hopehouse.org.uk

