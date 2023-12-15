Wrexham Maelor reopens some wards to visitors after rise in norovirus cases

Several wards at the Wrexham Maelor Hospital have reopened to visitors after a norovirus outbreak saw restrictions put in place.

Last week the majority of wards at the hospital were closed to the public after a rise in cases of the contagious bug.

Norovirus usually presents with symptoms of vomiting and/or diarrhoea along with stomach cramps and headaches, but normally resolve within two to three days with rest and rehydration.

But it is highly infectious and can spread easily through contact with someone who has the virus or with contaminated surfaces.

Norovirus can readily cause outbreaks in care settings and be more serious for people who are already ill, the very young and the elderly.

Today it has been confirmed that some wards at the Wrexham Maelor Hospital have now reopened to visitors.

However relatives and loved one are urged to contact the ward ahead of time to see if visiting is permitted.

​‌‌​​​‌‍‌​‌​‌‌‌​‍‌​​​‌​‌‌‍‌​​​‌‌​‌‍‌​​‌‌‌‌​‍‌​​‌‌‌​​‍‌​​‌​‌​​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​​‌‌​‌​‍‌​​‌‌‌​​‍‌‌​​‌‌​‌‍‌‌​​‌‌​​

Angela Wood, Executive Director of Nursing & Midwifery at Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board, said: "Last week we closed the majority of our wards at Wrexham Maelor Hospital to visitors due to an increased number of norovirus cases.

"We are now opening some wards to visitors, but we will continue to monitor the norovirus rates in the hospital therefore the visiting status of each ward may change.

"We ask those who wish to visit a patient to please call the ward ahead to see if visiting is permitted.

"Visiting restrictions will continue to be in place in the Emergency Department and admission areas. Visiting continues to be permitted on our Maternity and Paediatric Wards and Special Care Baby Unit."

Angela Wood also confirmed that visiting restrictions have been imposed at Chirk Hospital after a rise in norovirus cases.

"We thank everyone for your understanding at this time while we work to prevent the spread of this winter illness," continued Angela Wood.

"For wards that are still closed to visitors, requests will only be considered under exceptional circumstances during this time, such as if a patient is receiving end of life care, has dementia or learning difficulties. Please contact the ward directly to make a request.

"If you have an appointment at the hospital, please do attend if you are feeling well. If you have experienced the symptoms of norovirus such as diarrhoea, vomiting, fever or symptoms of flu in the past 48 hours please contact us to rearrange your appointment.

"When visiting our hospitals please wash your hands as often as possible using soap and water and hand sanitiser.

"This situation is being monitored at regular intervals and a further update will be made when visitor restrictions are lifted."

Find contact details here > Wrexham Maelor Hospital Ward Information – Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board (nhs.wales)

