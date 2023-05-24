Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 24th May 2023

Wrexham Glyndwr invites potential students to get a taste of university life at upcoming open day

Potential students are being invited along to Wrexham Glyndwr University’s (WGU) next open day to get a taste of university life and see what undergraduate degree courses are available to study. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Taking place on Saturday 10 June between 10am and 2pm, the event will give prospective students the opportunity to speak to staff and students and find out why WGU was ranked 1st in England and Wales for student satisfaction (Complete University Guide 2023). ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Throughout the day, there will be subject specific talks, campus tours and presentations on what it’s like to study at WGU, applying, accommodation and more. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Andy Phillips, Head of Recruitment and Admissions, said: “Our open days are a fantastic way of potential students finding out more about the courses we have to offer, the opportunities available, and what life is like here at WGU. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“As well as our friendly students and academic staff, there will also be members of our student support, admissions and accommodation teams on-hand to answer any questions anyone might have. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“There are so many reasons why WGU should be your top choice of place to study – from being ranked 1st in England and Wales for student satisfaction, the individualised support we offer our students to the friendly and vibrant community we have. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“Wrexham is also a really exciting place to be right now, there’s so much happening. So, why not come and see for yourself. Please book your place via the link below or just pop in and turn up on the day. We really look forward to meeting you.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

More information about WGU’s open days can be found here. You can book your place for the upcoming open day here. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

