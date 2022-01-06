Workers at Flintshire’s three B&M stores to get extra weeks bonus payment

Staff at Flintshire’s three B&M stores are to receive a bonus extra weeks pay.

More than 24,000 staff at the discount retailer are getting the extra week’s wage for their “considerable efforts” after company reported strong trading in the run up to Christmas Day.

Employees at the group will get the bonus payment this month, B&M said.

The Merseyside-headquartered company said full-year profits are now set to come in at between £605 million to £625 million, ahead of the £578 million previously expected.

Chief executive Simon Arora said: “The group has delivered a very strong Golden Quarter, with our two-year like-for-like performance demonstrating strong retention of new customers.”

“Our decision to take receipt of imported Christmas stock early in the season meant we were able to provide customers with great products at great prices.”

“The consistency of performance in the core B&M UK business reflects the growing appeal of our stores as a destination visit for seasonal products, as well as the strength of our supply chain.”

“I would like to thank all of our colleagues for helping to deliver our best-ever Christmas.”

“Although the pandemic continues to create challenges for retailers and consumers alike, our relentless focus on value-for-money remains undiminished.”

“Despite ongoing supply chain disruption, inflationary pressures and uncertainty surrounding possible Covid-related restrictions, we remain confident in B&M’s prospects for 2022.”