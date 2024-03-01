Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 1st Mar 2024

Work begins on new Deeside McDonald’s drive-thru

Work on a new McDonald’s drive-through outlet in Deeside has commenced following Flintshire County Council’s approval of the fast-food chain’s plan to convert a former Pizza Hut in the area.

Despite concerns over litter and noise, the development promises economic benefits and job opportunities for the region.

The former Pizza Hut at Deeside Retail Park ceased operations in October 2023, citing changes in consumer preferences.

Following its closure, contractors swiftly began the de-branding process, clearing the way for the new McDonald’s restaurant.

Expected to create approximately 120 jobs, the McDonald’s outlet represents a significant boost to local employment.

However, several key issues were considered before the project’s approval, including its alignment with local planning policies, impact on the area’s character, resident amenities, and highway impact.

Shotton Town Council and local residents raised concerns about potential litter issues, noise pollution, and increased traffic.

Residents voiced apprehensions regarding the impact of late-night operations on noise levels and potential anti-social behaviour, urging restrictions on operating hours and measures to address litter concerns.

Despite these concerns, Flintshire County Council granted planning permission based on compliance with local development policies, focusing on sustainable development, transportation, economic growth, and environmental impact.

Planning officer Nicola Drury affirmed the proposals’ alignment with Flintshire’s Local Development Plan and their acceptable impact on visual amenity and highway safety.

McDonald’s spokesperson previously stated the new restaurant would open in Spring.

Deeside.com has asked McDonald’s press office a few questions regarding the new site but they have not replied, as yet.

