Woman left with serious injuries following collision on Sealand Road.

A woman has been left with serious injuries and is currently being treated at Aintree Hospital following a road traffic collision on Sealand Road.

The incident occurred shortly before 02.30 this morning, Friday, April 26, and involved a pedestrian and a Vauxhall Insignia.

The collision took place near the Texaco garage on Sealand Road, prompting urgent responses from emergency services.

North Wales Police were alerted to the incident by Cheshire Constabulary.

The injured pedestrian, a woman in her 30s, was quickly attended to by officers and subsequently transported to hospital.

Her condition remains serious.

Sergeant Steve Richards of North Wales Police’ Roads Crime Unit said: “Our investigation into this incident is underway and I am appealing for any witnesses to please come forward.

“If you were driving in the area of Sealand Road prior to 2:30am and have a dash cam fitted on your vehicle, please check as you may have recorded some crucial footage to help with our enquiries.

“I am also appealing to the driver of a taxi who we know was in the area around the time of the incident and who may have spoken to the female to contact us as they may have information that could assist the investigation.”

Anybody with information is urged to contact officers at the Roads Crime Unit via the website or by calling 101, quoting reference number Q057988.