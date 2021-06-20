Deeside.com > News

Posted: Sun 20th Jun 2021

Woman dies after Holywell house fire

A woman has sadly died following a house fire during the early hours of this morning.

Shortly after 01:30hrs police were notified of a house fire at a property on Moor Lane in Holywell.

Police say the emergency services attended, however sadly the woman, aged in her 30’s and who was the sole occupant at the property, was pronounced dead at the scene. Her next of kin have been informed.

A joint investigation between North Wales Fire and Rescue Service and North Wales Police is now underway to establish what happened.

North Wales Police added, “Our thoughts remain with the woman’s family at this difficult time.”

