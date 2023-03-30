Witnesses sought after collision on A548 in Flintshire between double-decker bus and car

Two people have been left with serious injuries after a collision involving a double-decker bus and a Renault Megane on the A548 in Mostyn. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The incident occurred at around 6pm on Wednesday, March 29th, with emergency services quickly responding to a 999 call reporting the collision. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The male driver of the Megane was taken to Aintree Hospital in Liverpool, while the female passenger was taken to a hospital in Stoke. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Police are now appealing for any witnesses. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Sergeant Nicola Laurie of the North Wales Police Roads Policing Unit said: “I’d like to thank all those who were at the scene who have already spoken to us, however I’m appealing to anybody who may have been in the vicinity of the A548 in Mostyn yesterday evening, and who is yet to speak to us, to contact as soon as possible.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Anybody with information that could assist with the ongoing investigation is asked to contact officers at the Roads Policing Unit via the live web chat, here or by calling 101, quoting reference number 23000266775. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

