Win a year at Le Cordon Bleu: 2024 scholarship competition now open

Le Cordon Bleu, the prestigious culinary institution with over a century of history in training the world’s top chefs, is delighted to announce the opening of its 2024 scholarship competition.

The once-in-a-lifetime opportunity is tailored for culinary enthusiasts eager to embark on a professional journey under the guidance of some of the best in the industry.

This year’s scholarship includes entry to the renowned Grand Diplôme programme, a comprehensive training that integrates both cuisine and pastry disciplines.

The winner will also benefit from a three-month internship at the CORD by Le Cordon Bleu restaurant, alongside a year of accommodation and a series of mentoring sessions with industry giants like Michel Roux, the total prize worth over £60,000.

The competition is structured in three phases, starting with an online application, followed by semi-final interviews, and culminating in a finale at Le Cordon Bleu London. Here, finalists will demonstrate their culinary prowess in a challenging cook-off.

The Grand Diplôme is acclaimed worldwide, offering unmatched depth in culinary education and serving as a stepping stone to a promising career in the culinary arts. Past scholarship competitions, like the Julia Child Scholarship and the Wine Scholarship, have launched numerous successful careers.

Scholarship winners will gain firsthand experience in the fast-paced environment of a professional kitchen under the tutelage of Executive Chef Karl O’Dell, alongside mentorship from culinary legends such as Chris Galvin and partnerships with prestigious entities like Louis Latour, Gosset, and Bonne Maman Andros.

As part of their prize, the winner will receive mentoring from Michel Roux, work experience with Galvin Restaurants, 12 months accommodation during their studies and a trip to visit Andros’ site at Bairs-sur-Cère, in the South-West of France.

Participants can apply now online here.