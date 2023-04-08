Deeside.com > News

Posted: Sat 8th Apr 2023

Wet and windy weather to come, says Met Office forecasters

After a mainly dry and warm Easter weekend, the UK is set to face a more unsettled weather pattern from Sunday afternoon, as high pressure moves away to the east and is replaced by a westerly Atlantic regime. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

This will bring periods of wind and rain for many parts of the country. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

According to the Met Office Chief Meteorologist, Jason Kelly, the change will happen first for Northern Ireland and Scotland, where Sunday afternoon rain will be replaced by blustery showers overnight and into Monday. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Meanwhile, other areas will experience a mainly dry but increasingly cloudy day on Sunday, with rain arriving for parts of Wales and southwest England by evening. Rain will spread east across other areas into Monday, with showers following. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The wet and windy weather will continue next week, with fronts arriving from the west bringing periods of rain for many on Monday and Tuesday. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

There is also a developing low-pressure system in the Atlantic that looks likely to bring a more sustained period of wet and windy weather from Tuesday and into Wednesday. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist, Steven Keates, said that there is a distinct possibility of some disruptive wind for parts of the UK, with gusts of wind potentially reaching as high as 60-70 mph in some exposed upland or coastal regions, and around 30-40mm of rain possible for some areas. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Although the depth and track of the low-pressure system is subject to some uncertainty, warnings may need to be issued once the Met Office has greater confidence in the forecast. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The low pressure is likely to gradually move into the North Sea late on Wednesday and into Thursday, but there are signals for some further wind and rain to come later next week. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Despite the uncertainty, the Met Office has advised people to keep up to date with the latest forecasts and warnings, especially if they have travel plans or are engaged in outdoor activities. The unsettled weather could also have an impact on transport services and power supplies. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Overall, it looks like we are set to face some wet and windy weather in the coming days, but as always, the weather forecast is subject to change. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​


