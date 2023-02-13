Wepre Park: “Significant” tree felling taking place due to Ash dieback disease
Wepre Park is undergoing significant tree felling as a result of Ash dieback, a fungal infection affecting ash trees.
The bulk of the felling has been taking place in Taylors Wood over the last two weeks.
Ash dieback was first identified in Flintshire in 2015, and it is believed that every ash tree in the county has been exposed and will be affected to some degree.
It is estimated that 80% of ash trees in the area will be killed by the disease, with a further 20% likely to be killed by secondary infections as the trees lose their vigour.
Despite some trees appearing healthy, they can still be infected with the fungus, which grows inside the tree and eventually blocks its water transport systems.
This leads to the death of the tree’s shoots and branches, and eventually the tree itself.
The infection also affects the structural integrity of the tree, making it necessary to remove infected trees for the safety of the community.
A spokesperson for Connah’s Quay country park said: “The tree felling is being carried out by qualified professionals, who are knowledgeable and skilled in woodland management.”
“The objective is to ensure the safety of the community and the sustainable management of the woodland.”
“Trees will naturally grow back in the area, and some areas will be replanted in the future.”
“For those who would like a tree for their garden, the park will be announcing dates soon when visitors can pick one up from the visitor center.“
“Keep an eye on the park’s social media for updates.”
