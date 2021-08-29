WeMindTheGap launches virtual programme to support isolated young people

A social mobility charity has extended its programmes to support under-served young people across North Wales and the North West.

WeMindTheGap aims to address and challenge social mobility through running holistic programmes for young people, delivered with unashamed love and care. Over the summer the charity has also recruited additional staff and secured vital funding.

After the launch of the WeDiscover virtual pilot programme across Wrexham and Flintshire in 2020 as a response to the Covid-19 pandemic WeMindTheGap embark on their fourth WeDiscover programme in Cheshire West and Chester in October 2021.

A 10 week virtual programme designed to assist isolated young people, disproportionately affected by the pandemic, and at risk of not engaging with education or training.

A spokesperson for WeMindTheGap said: “The programme helps with essential skills such as maths and English. It covers various other topics including world of work, global culture and health and well-being.

“The programme gives the participants a structure to their day, a dedicated mentor for encouragement and support and they can take away skills and lessons to help them on their journey.

“To support the running of the WeDiscover programme additional roles have been created which are currently being recruited for.

“As a charity none of this would have been possible without funding. The initial WeDiscover programmes were funded by The Moondance Foundation and the Community Foundation in Wales, the Westminster Foundation and the Cheshire Community Foundation.

Recently WeMindTheGap has been awarded a £50,000 Grant from the Lloyds Bank Foundation.

“This funding is to assist the core funding of the charity and the other programmes running – WeGrow and WeBelong supporting under-served youth across North Wales and the North West.

“The strong network of dedicated funders, sponsors, employer partners and supporters are a reminder that together, working simultaneously, WeMindTheGap can continue to change futures for the better.”